Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar mutt’s Lingayat seer found dead

The seer of a Lingayat mutt in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, Basava Siddalinga Swami, was found hanging in his room on Monday. He was a seer at the Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar mutt. On Monday morning, his followers and assistants found him dead.

A letter believed to be his suicide note has been found by police, and they are now investigating into the situation surrounding his death. The content of the note is not known.

According to police sources, the seer was upset about an audio clip in which two women were talking about alleged sexual assault cases in Karnataka mutts. The name of the now-deceased seer was also mentioned by the women in the recording.

His death comes with the ongoing debate around the Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was accused of abusing minor girls. He was charged with violations of the POCSO Act, which protects children from sexual offences.