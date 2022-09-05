The first ever ‘inhaled COVID-19 vaccine’ is approved for emergency use!

The first needle-free COVID-19 vaccine is now available, and China is the first country to approve it. The vaccine, developed by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics, must be inhaled and is expected to quickly become a favorite among those who are uncomfortable with needles and syringes.

CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV vaccine has been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration, according to a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The news caused an immediate market reaction, with the company’s share price rising by approximately 14.5%.

After completing human testing in March 2020, the company developed its one-shot Covid drug, which was used in China, Pakistan, Hungary, Mexico, and Malaysia. This new drug is an updated version that the company developed to improve protection against the COVID-19 virus.

According to Bloomberg, the vaccine can be self-administered, which makes it quite profitable for the healthcare sector because it significantly reduces the number of personnel required for the activity. It also works quickly because it directly stimulates antibodies in ‘nasal and airway tissues’ to fight Covid.

Currently, the one-shot vaccine has been found to be 66% effective in Covid prevention and 91% effective in other severe diseases. This is not the first Covid vaccine that can be inhaled, as similar products were developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, but it is the first to be approved.