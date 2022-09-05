UPA MLAs camped in Raipur resort arrive Ranchi before trust vote

Due to threats of poaching, about 30 Jharkhand state lawmakers from the ruling UPA coalition have been residing in a resort in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur since August 30. On Sunday, they returned to Ranchi. After the UPA alliance raised worries that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to steal its legislators in order to topple the government in Jharkhand, these MLAs were relocated to Raipur.

The legislators were taken to the circuit house, where they will spend the night together. On Monday, September 5, the Assembly will meet in special session, and CM Hemant Soren will ask for a trust vote. Soren will attempt to expose the BJP of trying to topple his government during the special session after showing the power of the ruling alliance.

A few populist bills or initiatives will probably be introduced by CM Soren and approved by the house. The OBC reservation proposal and the proposal for domicile policy are two of the most important ones.