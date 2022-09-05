US small plane crashes near Seattle, one died, 8 missing

After the float plane carrying passengers crashed at Mutiny Bay, about 30 miles north of Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, one person died and eight others, including a child, went missing, according to US Coast Guard officials.

One body has been recovered from the location. The Coast Guard, Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff, and other law enforcement agencies have all been called to Mutiny Bay to help in the search for the missing people.

The float plane was a 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter, according to Flightradar24. The aircraft was travelling from Friday Harbor to Seattle Tacoma International Airport when it crashed after 19 minutes in the air, US Coast Guard said.