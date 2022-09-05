‘We lost 225 crore in a day due to floods’: Bengaluru-based IT and banking firms

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), an association of IT and banking companies based in Bengaluru and located in the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) area, claimed that member businesses and establishments suffered losses totalling Rs 225 crore in a single day as a result of heavy rains and subsequent flooding. Heavy rain on August 30 knocked India’s IT and startup hub to its knees, flooding portions of the city.

‘Poor infrastructure on this corridor is bringing down the efficiency and productivity of the companies and putting employee safety and well-being at risk. Flooding on ORR on August 30 has led to a loss of Rs 225 crore as staff were stuck on the road for more than 5 hours’, the ORRCA letter stated.

The organisation also stated that although though just 30% of the local workforce works from offices, the ORR’s poor infrastructure condition has reached a ‘crisis level’. Global anxiety over Bengaluru’s capacity to absorb more expansion has been sparked by the collapse of the infrastructure. The letter continued that some of the member companies, who have invested a significant amount in the ORR, were forced to activate emergency business continuity plans, resume work from home, or transfer crucial work to locations outside of Bengaluru, harming the city’s and the state’s reputations and economy.

For the previous three days and beyond, the issue has persisted. The organisation also claimed that a number of anticipated building projects intended to improve the situation in the ORR area had either halted or moved extremely slowly.

In addition, a number of projects intended to build arterial roads, high-density corridor roads, and ameliorate traffic conditions as a result of Metro construction were approved years ago but have not yet been finished.

The group has sought a detailed plan for resolving the issue.