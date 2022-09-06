6-month child adoption leave for female employees approved by Himachal Pradesh government

Officials announced on Monday that the Himachal Pradesh government has approved a six-month child adoption leave for its regular women employees. The state Cabinet adopted the policy at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, according to a statement from the public relations division.

The Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojna, which provides research scholars with a monthly fellowship of Rs 3,000 for a three-year period, was one of many projects that the Cabinet authorised during the meeting. The effort has been taken to encourage youth to conduct out quality research in various sectors.

The Sadar Police Station in the Bilaspur district was allowed to open a new police station on the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Six new postings in various categories will result from this.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of Transport Nagar in Solan to address issues brought on by careless parking and the encroachment of vehicle repair firms inside the municipal limits.