After meeting in Delhi, Jamiat Ulama says, will protect madrassas at any costs

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, which held a conference of all madrassa rectors (heads) in Delhi on Tuesday after the Yogi government ordered a survey of all the madrassas in the state, claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government’s attempt to survey madrassa stinks of evil intention.

200 madrassa rectors from Uttar Pradesh attended the Jamiat’s ‘protect Madrassas’ meeting in Delhi. On Tuesday, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind declared that they would fight to the end to protect Islamic seminaries. It said that the upcoming madrassa survey by the UP government was an evil ploy to degrade the madrassa education system.

It also established a steering committee to investigate the issue and announced the launch of a helpline for madrassas that might encounter any issues. In order to weigh the implications of the UP-government’s announcement to look into ‘unrecognised’ madrassas, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind convened a meeting of madrasa rectors.

Under the theme of ‘protecting madrassas,’ more than 200 madrasa delegates, including those from major seminaries, attended the meeting.