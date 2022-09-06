Airport police seizes gold worth Rs 50 lakh seized from Kannur airport

Mattannur: Airport police seized around 1 kg of gold from a passenger who landed at Kannur airport and got through customs clearance. The arrested was M V Hussaini (42), a Kasaragod native who arrived from Dubai via Go First airlines on Monday morning. The police seized gold worth Rs 50 lakh from him, which was hidden in a box.

The gold was coated with mercury and hidden on the sides of the box. Earlier this week, police also arrested a Kozhikode native who possessed Rs 4 lakh worth of gold. He was also nabbed after leaving the airport. The accused nabbed on Monday was handed over to Customs officials for further questioning. This is the fourth time that airport police nabbed smugglers from outside the airport.