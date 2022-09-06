Amit Kumar appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Republic of Korea

New Delhi: Amit Kumar, an IFS officer of the 1995 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs informed. He is presently the Consul General of India in Chicago. ‘Amit Kumar (IFS: 1995), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Chicago, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea’, the MEA statement read. He is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

Earlier, the position was held by Sripriya Ranganathan, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch. Before joining the Foreign Services, Ranganathan obtained her master’s Degree in History, with a specialisation in Modern Indian History, from Delhi University. She served in Myanmar as the second in command at the Embassy of India, Yangon. Her other overseas postings were in Ankara and Hong Kong.

During her multiple years of experience in headquarters, she has served in various capacities in the Ministry of External Affairs as well as in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. She served as Joint Secretary (Director General) responsible for relations with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Ranganathan has also headed the Ministry’s SAARC Division and Policy Planning Divisions. Earlier, she served as Director in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Divisions and as Under Secretary in the Administration and Europe West Divisions. In the course of her secondment to the Department of Commerce, she served in the Export Promotion (Agricultural Products) and the Trade Policy Divisions.

India-Republic of Korea (RoK) relations have made great strides in recent years and have become truly multidimensional, spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill, and high-level exchanges. According to the data from Korea and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE), Korea and India have a strong economic partnership that is rapidly expanding.