Arvind Giri, UP BJP leader passed away

Arvind Giri, a member of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, died on Tuesday morning, reportedly following a heart attack he had while driving to Lucknow in Sidhauli (Sitapur). He was 65.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences on the demise of the BJP MLA. ‘The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti.’

Giri joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1993, and as an SP candidate, he won his first assembly election in 2006.