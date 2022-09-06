Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets PM Modi at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met her Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Tuesday. Earlier, Sheikh Hasina laid a wreath and paid tribute at Rajghat. She received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Soon after the welcome, Bangladesh Prime Minister said she feels happy to be in India every time while noting significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka. ‘India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other’, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister said today.

PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh hold talks to review and further strengthen the all-encompassing India-Bangladesh partnership. Having met 12 times already since 2015, regular engagements between our leaders add significant momentum to ???? ties. pic.twitter.com/j6uGDUQXer — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh PM Hasina as she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hasina shook hands with PM Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present. Rashtrapati Bhavan was decked up for Hasina’s welcome. She is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today. Hasina began her four-day visit to India yesterday as Bangladesh is an essential partner under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.