Boosting ties between neighbors; Bangladesh Prime Minister visits India

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India is her third under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. This demonstrates the significance Bangladesh places on its friendship with India. It is also worth noting that Modi was a notable dignitary who visited Dhaka in March of this year to participate in Mujib Centenary celebrations, which strengthened ties between the two countries.

To pave the way for a smooth resolution of such critical issues, both countries convened the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC). Aside from that, both countries are likely to carry forward aspects of rail and road connectivity aimed at improving the communication network.

India remains concerned about the Bangladesh security establishment’s fears that a large segment of the Rohingya population sheltered in Bangladesh may be subjected to extreme religious indoctrination. India has been holding Bangladesh’s hand in the Rohingya crisis, attempting to persuade Myanmar to accept the refugees.

India is concerned that if even a small percentage of Rohingyas are religiously brainwashed, the consequences could have a cascading effect across India’s long, largely porous borders. Such a spillover could be disastrous for Indian security interests. India and Bangladesh are thought to have a mechanism in place for counter-terrorism cooperation and the sharing of preventable hard intelligence. This visit could result in more meaningful and detailed discussions on the subject.

India is likely to draw attention to the intermittent incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh that have resulted in the loss of Hindu lives and property. In addition, the Hindus’ most sacred Durga Pooja celebrations are only a few weeks away, and India may take extraordinary precautions to protect Hindus from vandalism and sacrilege against Hindu deities.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India will provide an opportunity to expand their ties beyond their regional borders and into the Asia Pacific region. The two Prime Ministers’ summit is expected to result in unprecedented levels of cooperation in the security, infrastructure, and energy sectors. There is also a good chance that extensive discussions will emerge around the Indo Pacific Economic Framework.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India will provide an opportunity for the two countries to address each other’s issues and stand firm in the face of adversity. It will also send a message to countries like Pakistan, Turkey, and China that India and Bangladesh are unwaveringly committed to each other. The visit’s outcome merits a return to the warmth that both countries enjoy, bringing further thaw to their existing goodwill.