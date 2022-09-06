‘Dynamic Businessman’: Amul pays tribute to Cyrus Mistry with a monochrome doodle | See post

Death of former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry came down as a big shock to everyone, and not just the buisness world, but condolonces have been pouring in from every sector. Mistry was killed in a road accident after his Mercedes car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, September 4.

paying tributes to him, Dairy brand Amul has dedicated its iconic topical, and shared a monochrome topical on social media along with caption, ‘Tribute to a dynamic businessman…’ Amul shared a monochrome doodle that features an animated versions of the businessman. The caption read, ‘He still had miles to go, 1968-2022’.

Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger were killed in a car crash, in which they were not wearing seat belts, as per a preliminary report. Along with this, speeding and the ‘error of judgement’ by the driver caused the accident, a police official said. Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai, the official said on Sunday night. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2.30pm. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident.