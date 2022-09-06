Easy-to-cook recipe for late night hunger

There are several reasons why you might feel the desire for a midnight snack. Funny enough, many of them are unrelated to hunger. Lack of sleep can lead to hormonal imbalances that might cause a desire for food. Stress and boredom are some factors that might make you feel hungry at night. Research from Oregon Health & Science University and Harvard University found that late-night cravings for salty, sweet, and starchy foods are caused by the circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock. In any event, individuals tend to eat the wrong things when they are hungry at night, which is one of the major causes of weight gain. Check out this healthy, quick-to-make dish to sate your late-night appetite.

Oatmeal chocolate balls

Ingredients:

3 cups quick oats

1 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tbsp flax seed

1/2 cup honey

Method

Combine all the ingredients. Make a ball out of it. Refrigerate for 1 hour and serve.