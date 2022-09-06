Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are permanently barred due to their support for Ukraine

The celebrities that has consistently shown support for the war-torn nation of Ukraine since the Russian invasion started in February of this year is Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn. Russia has now placed a permanent ban on the two well-known individuals as a result.

On Monday, Russia’s foreign ministry published a new list of US citizens who are no longer permitted entry. Politicians, business titans, and industrialists are among the 25 members of the list.

According to sources, this action follows sanctions on Russia by US President Joe Biden.

For those who are unaware, Sean and Ben are hardly the first famous Americans to be barred from entering Russia. Earlier in May, Russia released a long list of US-esteemed personalities who got permanently banned from entering the country.

One thousand Americans were barred from entering the country, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, President Biden, and even legendary actor Morgan Freeman.

Penn and Stiller have consistently expressed their support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. When the Russian invasion started, Penn was filming a documentary in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.