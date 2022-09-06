How eating a Kiwi fruit every day helps prevent heart illnesses

One kiwi fruit a day can help you achieve your daily Vitamin C need. In this season, we are prone to the flu and a variety of other ailments.

A strong immune system depends on your body having good antibodies, which vitamin C aids in both producing and activating. In order to produce serotonin, vitamin C is also essential, so if you want to feel better, go to where there are lots of kiwis.

How to eat a kiwi:

Grab a knife and split the kiwi fruit in half. After that, scoop out the nutrient-rich, vibrant green interior with a spoon. There is no need to peel it.

You can mix two kiwis with a cup of warm, unsweetened almond milk or yoghurt to make a sleepy-time smoothie, as well as add it to salads, pizza, yoghurt, and cereals. Or simply slice eat it.

Vitamin C, which helps to enhance platelet count, is abundant in the fruit. Additionally, vitamin C facilitates the absorption of iron from diet and provides vitamin B9 (folate), both of which support an increase in blood platelet count.

Make Kiwi your best friend to lower the quantity of fat (triglycerides) in your blood and to safeguard your heart and blood vessels.

Vitamin C, polyphenols, and potassium are three crucial ingredients that work together like magic to keep the heart healthy. So, to keep your heart in the pink of health, eat a Kiwi every day.