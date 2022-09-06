Sanjay Verma named as next High Commissioner of India to Canada by MEA

Veteran diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma was appointed as India’s new High Commissioner to Canada on Tuesday, and Amit Kumar, who is presently serving as the Indian Consul General in Chicago, was chosen as India’s new ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Verma, an IFS officer from the 1988 batch who is currently India’s ambassador to Japan, is expected to start the job soon, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. Verma, 57, succeeds Anshuman Gaur, who was acting high commissioner.

Verma has held positions in Indian missions in Turkey, China, Vietnam, and Hong Kong, among other places. He has also held the position of Indian Consul General in Milan, Italy. Verma attended IIT Delhi for his Masters in Physics after receiving his masters from Patna University.

Amit Kumar, who entered the Indian Foreign Service in 1995, previously held the position of deputy chief of mission with ambassador rank at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

Other recent positions he held at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi included those of Joint Secretary for Development Partnership Administration and Joint Secretary for Human Resources Management.

Kumar graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.