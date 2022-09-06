To increase pilgrimage tourism, Chhattisgarh government prepares nine locations for Ram Van Gaman circuit

Nine locations are being renovated to boost pilgrimage tourism, a year after the 51-foot-tall monument of Lord Ram was unveiled and the first stage of the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit in Chhattisgarh was launched.

This requires that at least 25-foot-tall statues on 16-foot-tall platforms soon be built at additional locations throughout the state. The only state to have nine Lord Ram monuments built would be Chhattisgarh. Everything started last year with the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board’s Rs 148.99 crore concept plan for the tourism circuit.

Up to this point, work has been completed on lamp pillars, sculptures, a Ramayana Interpretation Center, a tourist information centre, cafeterias, dormitories, cottages, drinking water facilities, public restrooms, meditation centres, modular shops, temple renovation and beautification projects, etc.