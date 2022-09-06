West Bengal post-poll violence; CBI summons TMC MLA

Paresh Pal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, was summoned for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his involvement in the post-election violence that broke across West Bengal after the election results were released in May of last year.

On the day the West Bengal assembly election results were revealed, Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP member from North Kolkata, was killed. Family relatives of Sarkar said that TMC goons were responsible for his death. The Kolkata Police initially arrested seven people in the case. Later, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to take over the inquiry.

The brother of the deceased BJP activist, Biswajit Sarkar, filed a formal complaint with the CBI against Pal. The TMC MLA has been asked to appear this week at the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata. Only a day after the result of the hotly contested state assembly election was announced, violence erupted in West Bengal, resulting in the deaths of several party workers and several injuries. A fight between the TMC and the BJP allegedly resulted in the deaths of the party workers in several locations in West Bengal.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had summoned the state Home Secretary, DGP, and Kolkata Commissioner of Police and ordered them to restore peace following widespread violence in the state. A report on the violence directed against opposition workers was also requested by the West Bengal government by the Union Home Ministry.