2 new public bus routes announced in UAE

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced two new routes to its public bus service. The new routes were announced to facilitate Dubai residents and visitors.

The following are the new routes:

1. F57 – Between Jebel Ali Metro Station and Bluewaters Island

Buses depart from Jebel Ali Metro Station regularly, with 30-minute intervals during peak hours.

2. 110 – Between Al Safa Metro Station and Al Quoz Creative Zone

Buses depart in 12-minute intervals during peak hours.