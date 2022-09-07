2 new public bus routes announced in UAE

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced two new routes to its public bus service. The new routes were announced to facilitate Dubai residents and visitors.
The following are the new routes:
1. F57 – Between Jebel Ali Metro Station and Bluewaters Island
Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row
Buses depart from Jebel Ali Metro Station regularly, with 30-minute intervals during peak hours.
2. 110 – Between Al Safa Metro Station and Al Quoz Creative Zone
Buses depart in 12-minute intervals during peak hours.
Check out the two new routes #RTA has added to the public bus service to facilitate #Dubai's residents' and visitors' commute. #Shail app helps you plan your journey & track bus locations & routes. #YourComfortMatters
Download it now and check the details:https://t.co/Hs8eUYNL6o pic.twitter.com/9JRbNClEdW
— RTA (@rta_dubai) September 7, 2022
Post Your Comments