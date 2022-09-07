Arguement over sale of flat; Man kills wife, attacks sons, then commits suicide

On Tuesday in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, a man killed his wife and injured his sons over a dispute surrounding the selling of their apartment, according to the police. The man, Neeraj, then made an attempt on his life and died on Wednesday morning while receiving hospital treatment.

According to the police, the woman’s intention to sell the apartment that was registered in her name was what sparked the argument. However, Neeraj refused to part with the apartment, and the two allegedly frequently quarrelled.

Tuesday night, following an argument over the same matter, Neeraj stabbed his wife. When his two sons, who were then 8 and 12, attempted to aid their mother, he also attacked them. After that, he attempted to take on his own life.

The neighbours went into the apartment after hearing the ruckus inside and called the police, who then took the injured to a hospital. While Neeraj’s wife was declared brought dead, his sons and he were undergoing treatment at the hospital where he died. Police said that both sons are safe.