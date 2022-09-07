Beijing criticizes Italy’s media for reporting on Beijing’s ‘practice’ of organ harvesting!

Following the publication of an article on organ harvesting in the Italian weekly Panorama, Italy has become the target of Chinese propaganda. According to Marco Respinti’s article in Bitter Winter, a newspaper that advocates for human rights and religious freedom, the Chinese Communist Party’s long arm is aiming to penetrate democratic countries.

On August 24, an article condemning China’s industrial-scale, inhumane organ harvesting was published in the Italian weekly magazine Panorama. On August 28, a response was posted on the website of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Embassy in Italy. Panorama was accused of slander and plagiarism, and the Embassy issued a ‘strong condemnation’. It went on to say that China is based on the rule of law, and that Chinese laws prohibit the sale of human organs and the performance of illegal transplants, and that all surgical operations of this type are based on voluntary organ donations.

According to the Embassy, coercive people harvesting is a ‘rumour’ that was ‘created ad hoc by the heretic cult ‘Falun Gong’ and other anti-Chinese organisations’ to ‘promote Sinophobia and deceive the international community’. Panorama responded, confirming that the information in its piece on human harvesting was supported by peer-reviewed medical journal evidence. The CCP’s abuses of religious groups, ethnic minorities, dissidents, and others have been well documented in hundreds of pages, have been evaluated by international organisations and independent scholars, have been recognised by parliaments, and are reported on a daily basis, among others, by Bitter Winter.

Meanwhile, human rights groups in Myanmar are concerned about an increase in human trafficking cases after learning that the Shwe Kokko New City in Karen State, southeast Myanmar, has become a major hub for the crime. According to The Irrawaddy news website, the town is governed by the Karen Border Guard Force, a branch of the Myanmar military, and is located on the banks of the Moei River, just across the border from Thailand.

Furthermore, according to the online magazine The Diplomat, the majority of human trafficking victims in the area are from Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos. They are imprisoned and forced to work as online scammers for criminal organisations. Shwe Kokko New City’s casinos and nightclubs have attracted a large number of Chinese investors, employees, and tourists. According to some sources, China’s BRI also includes Shwe Kokko New City.