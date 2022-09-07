Check out these expert-recommended tips to get rid of frizzy hair

The slightest temperature fluctuation may ruin your hairstyle and result in a tangle of flyaways. Frizziness can also be brought on by items like alkaline shampoo, styling gels with alcohol, heat styling tools, etc.

Applying moisturising and nourishing substances like apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, egg, avocado, and argan oil can give you a smoother appearance. Here are some recommendations made by dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty on her Instagram post on ways to replenish moisture and lessen frizz.

Hair Oiling: The expert suggests giving the scalp a gentle massage with nourishing and moisturising oils like argan, coconut, or jojoba oil.

Avoid over-shampooing: Shetty recommends avoiding over-shampooing because it dries out the hair. Instead, she suggests using small quantities of shampoo, diluting it and using it only on the scalp instead of the hair shaft.

Hair conditioning: The audience is reminded by the health expert to only condition the ends of their hair, not the scalp. She advises leaving the conditioner in the hair for a longer period of time, around 30 minutes, before rinsing it out with cool water. Do not overwash your hair after conditioning.

Microfibre towels: Use soft towels made of microfiber or bamboo while drying your hair.

Air dry your hair: She advises using an anti-frizz serum and letting hair dry naturally. When using a drier, dry the scalp only, avoiding the hair, and use the cold setting rather than the hot one.

Supplements: Utilizing dietary supplements like RA skin hydrate and primrose can assist your hair to obtain internal hydration.