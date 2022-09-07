Covid-19 vaccination crosses 213.88 crore in India

New Delhi: Covid vaccination coverage crossed 213.88 crore mark in India. More than 14 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. According to Union Health Ministry, more than 102.34 crore cumulative first dose of Covid vaccine have been administered and second dose have been administered to more than 94.40 crore. Over 17.14 crore precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries including Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and people above 18 years of age.

Also Read: Coal production surge by 58% in India

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.