First British Cabinet without a ‘white man’ in the top jobs under Liz Truss

With the Conservative Party leadership election concluded, Liz Truss, the new British Prime Minister, now has the task of selecting the new Cabinet team. On Tuesday, hours after meeting Queen Elizabeth II, the 47-year-old named a slew of new cabinet members. In order to promote diversity, Truss has formed a Cabinet team in which no white man will hold one of the country’s four most important ministerial berths for the first time, according to Reuters.

Who are the Cabinet members?

Truss’ ally and friend, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been appointed as the new chancellor. He will be in charge of the economy. He was previously the business secretary. Kwarteng, whose parents immigrated from Ghana in the 1960s, is the country’s first Black finance minister. James Cleverly is the first Black foreign minister. He was previously the education secretary. Suella Braverman will succeed Priti Patel as Home Secretary of the United Kingdom. She is the second ethnic minority home secretary, or interior minister, in charge of police and immigration.

While Ben Wallace will continue to serve as defence secretary, Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, in charge of the Cabinet Office. He is also the Intergovernmental Relations Minister and the Equalities Minister. Penny Mordaunt has been elected as the Leader of the House of Commons, the position in charge of legislation. Brandon Lewis has been named Justice Secretary, while Alok Sharma remains COP president and Lord True is the Lords leader. Wendy Morton is the first female chief whip in the Conservative Party.