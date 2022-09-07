Gulf nations demand that Netflix remove ‘offensive’ content or face legal repercussions.

Arab nations have demanded that Netflix remove any material that they perceive to be against ‘Islamic and societal values’ in the area. These demands appear to be directed at shows that include gay and lesbian characters.

In an unified statement on Tuesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council demanded adherence to its standards or face legal repercussions, possibly even a ban.

These Gulf nations include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Aside from that, declarations from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates criticising Netflix for airing material about same-sex couples on its streaming platform were issued separately.

According to AP new agency, Saudi state television also aired a video of an interview it conducted with a woman identified as a ‘behavioural consultant’ who termed Netflix as the ‘official sponsor of homosexuality.’

The General Commission for Audiovisual Media in Riyadh stated simply, ‘Necessary legal measures will be taken if Netflix continued to broadcast the content.’

The UAE also released a similar-worded statement on Netflix, pledging to closely monitor its programming in the following days and ‘evaluate its commitment to broadcasting controls’ in the nation.

Many nations with a large Muslim population have made same-sex relationships illegal and frequently forbid the production of movies and television shows that depict such relationships.

Even now, the death penalty is still used in some nations.

Because it depicts characters in a same-sex relationship, the animated feature film ‘Lightyear’ from Walt Disney-Pixar was earlier this year banned from exhibition in the UAE and other Muslim countries.