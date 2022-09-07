Hubble captures two ‘overlapping’ spiral galaxies in a stunning image.

The remark that the universe is full of miracles is no longer that amazing because everyone is aware of this. But it never ceases to astound us. Thousands of telescopes are focused towards space, and we find amazing things there.

James Webb Space Telescope may now serve as the world’s main astronomical observatory, but Hubble Space Telescope, which has been taking pictures of the universe for more than a decade, cannot be disregarded. It has captured a stunning new photograph.

Two galaxies may be seen in the photograph. These two galaxies appear to be touching or overlapping one another. The outcome is a wonderful image.

The two galaxies do not truly overlap, despite the appearance that they do. They look like they are overlapping but just because how Hubble is looking at it. These are in reality, two separate galaxies.

SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461 are the names given to these two galaxies, respectively. These galaxies are both one billion light years away from our planet.

The Galaxy Zoo Project designated the two galaxies as members. This enormous citizen science initiative allows tens of thousands of volunteers from all around the world to categorise galaxies. Robotic telescope pictures are used in this classification.