Indian Railways announces weekly special trains from these states: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to run weekly special trains to states like Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The decision was taken after considering heavy passenger rush.

The national transporter has decided to extend services of Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special trains by 8 trips. The train timings and halts have not been changed.

Schedule:

Train number 05537/05538, Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special train service is being extended from Darbhanga from November 30, 2022, by 8 trips and Ajmer from December 1, 2022, by 8 trips.

It has also decided to run 03131/03132 Sealdah-Gorakhpur Weekly Puja Special Train.