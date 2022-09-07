Indian Railways cancels 173 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 173 trains today, September 7. The authority also decided to divert 35 trains, reschedule 9 trains and change the originating stations for 35 trains. The changes were announced due to maintenance and operational concerns.

List of cancelled trains on September 7, 2022:

00113, 01605,01606, 04350, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01885, 01886, 03051, 03052, 03085, 03086, 03087, 03094, 03591, 03592, 04601, 04602, 04615, 04616, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686, 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05366, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 06663, 06664, 06977, 07906, 07907, 08275, 08276, 08277, 08278, 08429, 08430, 09108 ,09109, 09110, 09113, 09483, 09484, 09497,09498, 09499, 09500, 10101, 10102, 12347, 12348, 12469, 13027, 13028, 13029, 13030, 13045, 13046, 14033, 14034,14504, 14609, 14610, 15777, 15778, 18109, 18238, 18529, 18530, 20948, 20949, 20985, 22321, 22322, 22647, 22942, 22973, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 33657, 33658, 36811, 36812, 36813, 36814, 36816, 36818, 36822, 36824, 36828, 36833, 36834, 36836, 36841, 36845, 36846, 36847, 36848, 36852, 36853, 36855, 36856, 36858, 37211, 37216 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37732, 37741, 37746, 37781, 37782, 37783, 37784, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37814, 37815, 37816, 37822, 37823. 37824, 37827, 37829, 37834, 37837, 37838, 37840, 37843, 37844, 37848, 37849, 37855, 37857, 52540, 52541, 52544, 52590, 52591, 52594, 72451, 72452, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620