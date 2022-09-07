IndiGo announces new flight service from this Gulf country

Doha: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo has announced new flight service from Qatar. It will also launch new services from Dubai, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

IndiGo will operate daily flight from Hyderabad in Telangana to Riyadh and Doha in Qatar from October 30. The Riyadh-Hyderabad flight service will operate twice a week – on Mondays and Saturdays from Riyadh and on Sundays and Fridays from Hyderabad.

It will also operate another daily flight from Mangalore in Karnataka to Dubai from October 31.