Putin demands reassessment of the grain agreement with Ukraine and accuses the West of deceiving

After accusing Kiev and the West of using the agreement to deceive developing nations and Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted to talk about reopening a U.N.-mediated agreement that permits Ukraine to export its grain across the Black Sea.

Fears that the agreement may fall apart if it cannot be successfully renegotiated are likely to be sparked by Putin’s criticism, which claimed that the accord delivered grain, fertiliser, and other foodstuffs to the European Union and Turkey at the expense of poor countries.

Ukraine claimed that the conditions of the deal were being properly upheld and that there was no need to revise them as Russia had been encroaching on its territory since February.

The deal, which was made possible by the UN and Turkey in July, established a safe export channel for Ukrainian grain via the Black Naval after Kyiv lost access to its main export route as a result of Russia’s land, air, and sea invasion of Ukraine.

The pact is the sole diplomatic success between Moscow and Kiev in more than six months of war, and it aims to lower food prices by expanding supplies of grains and oilseeds.

Moscow claimed at the time that one of the main factors in its decision to sign the agreement was its desire to assist developing nations in avoiding food shortages.

However, Putin claimed on Wednesday that Ukraine and the West were not adhering to its agreements and that the majority of the grain was being shipped to the EU rather than to underdeveloped nations. According to the Russian leader, this situation needed to change if a ‘unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe’ was to be avoided.