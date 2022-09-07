Raids on political parties in India over tax fraud, funding

The national exchequer is allegedly being duped of crores in taxes by a number of registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) around the nation. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, the department initiated a coordinated effort against a number of RUPPs, their promoters, and associated businesses to investigate the source of their revenue and expenditure.

Over 100 locations are the subject of raids across India, including those in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana.

The move was taken as a result of the Election Commission of India expressing concern about small political parties taking funds and then offering donors entries for tax deductions. In this method, after tax deductions, the money received as donations is returned to the donors in cash.

Political parties get money from supporters through entry operators, who refund the majority of the money after deducting a small portion and taxes. Officials told India Today TV that in this way, crores worth of tax money are taken from the national exchequer.

Many big businesses and high-profile individuals were able to take advantage of tax deductions in this way and are currently being monitored by the agency, they claimed.