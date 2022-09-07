Ravindra Jadeja undergoes knee surgery, shares pics from hospital

Ravindra Jadeja, an all-rounder for Team India, shared a few photographs on Instagram on Tuesday to let everyone know that he had successful knee surgery. Jadeja was recently ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury, and if he did not heal in time, there have been some concerns over his spot in the T20 World Cup team.

Sharing the pictures, he also expressed his gratitude to the BCCI, his team, and others for their support during the trying times. ‘The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes’, Jadeja wrote.

In India’s exciting 5-wicket victory over Pakistan in the group stage encounter, Jadeja was a key contributor. The southpaw stabilised the chase after the top of the order left by scoring a brave 35 runs while batting at number 4. While he was unable to bat against Hong Kong, he still managed to run out the opposition’s captain while bowling, taking 1/15 from his four overs.

According to a report on PTI, Jadeja won’t be able to compete in the forthcoming T20 World Cup since the operation is anticipated to keep him out of action for an extended amount of time. ‘Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback’, a senior BCCI official said.

Rahul Dravid, the team’s head coach, stated at a press conference that the management would decide on the situation later since they don’t want to make any hasty judgments at this time.