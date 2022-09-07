Researchers find an antibody that can block all known variations of COVID-19

The globe has benefited greatly from vaccines in the fight against COVID-19. The more recent variations, meanwhile, appear to necessitate the use of various boosters in order to combat them.

But now, according to the Prevention website, researchers have found an antibody called SP1-77 that neutralises all known COVID-19 variations.

It was identified during a mouse study by researchers from Duke University and Boston Children’s Hospital, and the results were reported in the journal Science Immunology.

According to study co-author Tomas Kirchhausen, PhD, ‘SP1-77 neutralises these variants by a unique method, binding the spike protein at a location that so far has not been altered in any variant.’ These characteristics could be a factor in its extensive and powerful action.

According to a study, the antibody was developed after scientists changed a mouse model that was meant to look for broadly neutralising antibodies to HIV, which also mutates.

Mice have human immune systems that are pre-installed, simulating how our immune systems improve antibody production in response to pathogen exposure.