Umesh Katti, Karnataka minister dies at 61

Tuesday night, Umesh Vishwanath Katti, the minister of Karnataka’s food and civil supplies, passed away due to heart arrest. He was 61. Sources claim that Katti fell out in the bathroom of his Dollar’s Colony home and was taken to the hospital. When Katti was taken to the hospital, the doctors reported that he had no pulse, according to State Revenue Minister R Ashoka. He described Katti’s passing as a significant loss for the BJP and the Belagavi district.

‘Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my close colleague Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti. With his demise, the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant,’ tweeted CM Bommai.

In the Basavaraj Bommai government, Umesh Katti was in charge of the ministry of Forest and Food and Civil Supply. He was survived by his wife, son and daughter. Upon hearing the news, a number of Bommai’s cabinet colleagues, including Minister of Water Resources Govind Karjol, Minister of Health K Sudhkar, and several BJP officials, hurried to the hospital.

‘Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of food and civil supplies minister Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,’ Opposition Leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.