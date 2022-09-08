Lenovo launches 2 new laptops: Details

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer electronics, personal computers, software, business solutions and related services, Lenovo launched Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) at the IFA 2022 event in Berlin, Germany.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) comes in three configurations — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It’s pricing starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 40,000). This Lenovo tablet comes in Oat and Storm Grey colours.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) also comes in three configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB + 128GB storage. This tablet’s pricing begins from EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It offers Sage and Storm Grey colour options.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) specifications:

The tablet features an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 2.5K (1,536×2,560 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC paired with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and is equipped with an 8,200mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) specifications: The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) has an 11.5-inch LCD screen with a 2K (1,200×2,000 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and runs on Android 12L. The tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera. It houses a 7,700mAh battery.