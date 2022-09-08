According to a Lancet report, India overmedicates with illegal medications and is developing antibiotic resistance.

According to a recent Lancet report, India uses excessive amounts of antibiotics, and the majority of the formulations that the nation’s private sector employs haven’t even received approval from the Central Drug Regulator.

According to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia and as reported by PTI, the private sector accounts for 85–90% of all antibiotic use in India, and more than 47% of the formulations used in 2019 were not approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Cefixime 200 mg tablets (6.5%) and azithromycin 500 mg tablets (7.5%) were the two most widely used antibiotic formulations in India during the year, according to the report.

The availability, sales, and consumption of antibiotics in the nation are complicated by widely unrestricted over-the-counter sales of the majority of antibiotics, the production and marketing of many FDC, and regulatory overlap between national and state-level agencies, according to the study’s authors.

Complications like antibiotic resistance are being caused by the over-the-counter sale of medications.