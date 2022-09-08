According to a study, the oldest mammal to have ever walked the Earth lived 225 million years ago.

The world’s oldest mammal has been identified thanks to fossil tooth records; it is 20 million years older than the oldest animal that had previously been established, according to CNN. The latest finding has scientists thrilled because it may provide insight into how contemporary mammals evolved.

The animal, known as Brasilodon quadrangularis, was a little shrew-like reptile that wandered the globe 225 million years ago. It was around 20 centimetres (8 inches) long. The finding was made by researchers at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Porto Alegre, King’s College London, and the Natural History Museum in London.

Fossils of hard tissues such as bones and teeth were used by scientists for the study since mammalian glands, which produce milk, have not been preserved in any fossils found to date.

The Morganucodon was once believed to be the first mammal. Records show that it was about 205 million years old. The Morganucodon had a small, gerbil-like body and a shrew- or civet-like, long face.

Brasilodon quadrangularis was thought to have lived 225 million years ago, but tooth records from a study published on Tuesday in the Journal of Anatomy show otherwise. The Permian-Triassic major extinction event, the third and largest mass extinction event, occurred 25 million years ago. More than 90% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial animal species perished out as a result of this event.

Brasilodon is the oldest extinct vertebrate with two successive sets of teeth, baby teeth and one permanent set also known as a diphyodonty, the news release said.