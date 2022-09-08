Amazfit launches 2 new smartwatches: Details

Mumbai: Chinese wearable brand, launche d2 new smartwatches- Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4. These Amazfit smartwatches are both priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The Amazfit GTR 4 comes in Racetrack Grey, Superspeed Black, and Vintage Brown Leather colours and the Amazfit GTS 4 offers Autumn Brown, Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink colours.

The Amazfit GTR 4 sports a 1.43-inch HD (466×466 pixels) AMOLED display. It includes over 200 watch faces and has a metallic middle frame. Amazfit GTS 4 has a 1.75-inch HD (390×450 pixels) AMOLED display with over 150 watches faces and has an aluminium alloy middle frame.

These new Amazfit smartwatches feature dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology. They come with with over 150 sports modes and features 2 games. They come with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and an offline voice assistant.