Brajesh Pathak, UP Deputy CM says, ‘Akhilesh Yadav is a sinking ship’

On Thursday, Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, referred to Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, as a ‘sinking ship’ and his party as a ‘party of goons’ that had been ‘deleted’ from the state.

When asked about Akhilesh Yadav’s apparent attempt to entice Keshav Prasad Maurya, the second deputy CM of the state, to defect, Mr. Pathak replied in a press conference, ‘Akhilesh Yadav is a sinking ship. Samajwadi Party is a party of goons and loafers.’

According to reports, Mr. Yadav recently told Mr. Maurya that if he brought 100 MLAs with him, he would become the chief minister. ‘We have defeated the Samajwadi Party in 2017, 2019, and 2022. Samajwadi Party has been deleted. Mafia and goons used to encroach over shops and houses in their government,’ In the upcoming municipal election, the BJP will win easily, according to Mr. Pathak.

Mr. Maurya and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, had ridiculed Mr. Yadav’s offer on Wednesday, telling him to be worried about his MLAs because 100 of them were ready to join the BJP.

When asked about it, Mr. Maurya told reporters in Barabanki that Akhilesh Yadav has been acting out of character ever since he lost his position of power.