Country to resume visa-free entry for some countries

Sep 8, 2022, 03:27 pm IST

Taipei: Taiwan will resume visa-free entry for visitors from some countries. The Asian country has decided to resume visa-free entry for citizens for some countries including the United States and Canada from next week.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre said the resumption of visa-free entry for visitors from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and diplomatic allies would start next Monday.

Taiwan has reported more than 5.3 million Covid-19  cases since the beginning of the year. Taiwan has a well-vaccinated population. The country  has already ended the requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests.

