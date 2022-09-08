Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar. The easing crude oil prices supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.72 against the US dollar. The local currency then touched 79.68, registering a gain of 27 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee declined by 13 paise to close at 79.95 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 109.78. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs758.37 crore.