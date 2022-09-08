Indian Railways announces schedule of ‘Palace On Wheels’

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced the schedule of luxury tourist train, ‘Palace on Wheels’. The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation has decided to run the first trip of this train from October 12.A trial run will be held on September 28 to check all the amenities and security features of the train.

One night fare of this train per head is fixed at Rs 55,000. However, during the off-season, one can get tickets for as low as Rs 43,000. The maximum fare is up to Rs 1.54 lakh (booking of at least three days), which includes accommodation and food. Services like laundry, spa, and beverages like wine, and beer will be charged separately. For children up to 5 years, the travel is free, while half the fare is charged for the age group of 5 to 10 years.

This train will leave Delhi every Wednesday and cover Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, as well as the state’s wildlife-rich Ranthambore National Park and its world-famed Bharatpur bird sanctuary at Bharatpur.