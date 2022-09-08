Indian Railways cancels 248 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 248 trains scheduled to operate today. Among these, some 189 trains have been fully cancelled and as many as 72 trains have been partially cancelled and 37 trains have been either rescheduled or diverted. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance or operational issues.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00113 , 01158 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05809 , 05810 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12470 , 12706 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 14033 , 14034 , 14609 , 14610 , 15777 , 15778 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 18529 , 18530 , 20844 , 20948 , 20949 , 20986 , 22321 , 22322 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37815 , 37819 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37848 , 37849 , 37853 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 ,

Among those partially cancelled include arrival or departure stations as Jaijon Doaba, Jalandhar City, Gonda Jn,Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur Jn, Narkatiaganj Jn, Titlagarh, Bilaspur, Raipur Jn, Vishakhapatnam, Somnath, Rajkot Jn,Kirandul, Vishakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Jammu Tawi, Jodhpur, Ratlam, Udaipur City and many more.

Rescheduled Trains:

04133 Kanpur Central (CNB) to Farrukhabad (FBD) Passenger

07332 Hubli Jn (UBL) to Solapur Jn (SUR) Passenger

12222 Howrah Jn (HWH) to Pune Jn (PUNE) Duranto Express

12807 Vishakhapatnam (VSKP) to Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn (NZM) Express

15052 Gorakhpur (GKP) to Kolkata Terminal (KOAA) Express

15705 Champaran Humsafar Express

15962 Kamrup Express

16213 Arsikere Jn (ASK) to Hubli Jn (UBL)

17623 Nanded (NED) to Shri Ganganagar (SGNR) Weekly Express

18573 Visakhapatnam (VSKP) to Bhagat Ki Kothi (BGKT) Weekly Express

20823 Puri (PURI) to Ajmer Jn (AII)

Know how to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement