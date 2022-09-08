ISRO: Successful test of indigenously designed supersonic decelerator.

The supersonic ‘Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator’ recently underwent a successful test, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) (IAD). The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead facility for ISRO, created the IAD in-house, and Indian industry brought it to fruition.

Rocket scientists typically consider ways and means to make their rockets go faster and move more effectively. Slowing down a rocket or spacecraft is essential for carrying out interplanetary missions and retrieving used rocket stages (re-usability). The rocket stages that are re-entering earth’s atmosphere travel at supersonic speeds and spacecraft entering other planets travel at hypersonic speeds.

The launch of a retrorocket is a regularly used technique to slow down a descending spacecraft or rocket. Simply put, a rocket works like a regular rocket when it is on the ground and its engines are triggered to take it off. The rocket is moving quickly during re-entry due to the energy provided by its propulsion system and the gravitational pull of its bulk.

In order to slow it down to an appropriate speed for landing, the same engines that were used for takeoff are ignited again. The IAD seeks to accomplish a similar goal without using rocket propulsion. It just employs aerodynamic drag or friction.