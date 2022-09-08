Know how to get refund for online tickets from Indian Railways

New Delhi: Indian Railways will refund the price of online tickets purchased for cancelled trains. There is no need to file the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) as the money automatically gets refunded when the train gets cancelled.

But, if the train gets late for more than 3 hours and the passenger does not travel on it, the TDR needs to be filed before the train departs.

Here’s step-by-step guide:

Step 1: To file TDR, one needs to log in on the IRCTC website or the mobile app, go to my account and select the option for my transaction.

Step 1: Click on File TDR. To get the counter ticket cancelled online, click on this link:

https://www.operations.irctc.co.in/ctcan/SystemTktCanLogin.jsf

Step 3: After filling in your PNR number, train number and captcha, tick the box of cancellation rules.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. Now you will receive an OTP on the number you gave on the form while booking.

Step 5: Click on Submit after entering the OTP. You will be able to see the details of your PNR.

Step 6: After verifying the PNR details, click on the cancel ticket option. After this, you will be able to see the refund amount on the page. You will also get a confirmation message on the number given on the booking form which will have the information of PNR and refund.