Know how to send money through WhatsApp UPI

Mumbai: Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp had earlier launched payment features. WhatsApp users will now be able to send money or receive money.

A step-by-step guide to avail the benefit of the WhatsApp UPI feature:

– Open WhatsApp.

– Go to the chat of the person you want to send money.

– Click on the ‘icon’ of the message bar.

– Click on the ‘Payment’ option.

– Click on the Add your payment option.

– Select the bank in which your account is.

– Fill out the mobile number i.e. registered in your bank account.

– If your mobile number and WhatsApp number are the same, WhatsApp will automatically detect it.

– Add your appropriate details of the bank account.

Click on the Continue option.

– Fill out the amount you have to send.

– Enter your bank account UPI PIN.

Both your payment status and the transactions you are tracking can be viewed in the chat itself.