Know how to send money through WhatsApp UPI

Mumbai: Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp had earlier launched payment features. WhatsApp users will now be able to send money or receive money.
A step-by-step guide to avail the benefit of the WhatsApp UPI feature:
– Open WhatsApp.
– Go to the chat of the person you want to send money.
– Click on the ‘icon’ of the message bar.
– Click on the ‘Payment’ option.
– Click on the Add your payment option.
– Select the bank in which your account is.
– Fill out the mobile number i.e. registered in your bank account.
– If your mobile number and WhatsApp number are the same, WhatsApp will automatically detect it.
– Add your appropriate details of the bank account.
Click on the Continue option.
– Fill out the amount you have to send.
– Enter your bank account UPI PIN.
Both your payment status and the transactions you are tracking can be viewed in the chat itself.
