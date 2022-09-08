Man arrested in Ahmedabad for molesting 9-year-old girl inside lift

In Ahmedabad, a 62-year-old man was arrested for abusing a young girl inside a lift. The crime, which occurred on Tuesday, was recorded by the lift’s CCTV camera.

The 9-year-old, a Class 4 student, was returning home from school around 12.30 pm according Chandkheda Police. Bhanupratap Rana, the accused, was already waiting inside the lift when she stepped inside to go to her home on the 11th floor.

According to a Times of India report, the girl informed her parents that the accused had molested her inside the lift when she got home. Parents found that the accused had raped their child after reviewing the CCTV footage from the lift.

In light of this, they went to the Chandkheda Police, reported the crime, and gave them the CCTV footage. Rana was detained by police at his home. Under clauses of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, he was accused of molestation.