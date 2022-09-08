Money laundering case; Realtor Avinash Bhosale’s son, another get bail

Amit Bhosale, the son of businessman Avinash Bhosale, was granted bail by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering act in a money laundering case being looked into by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Ranjit Mohite, another accused in the case, was also given bail in addition to Bhosale.

The chargesheet that the agency filed last month against four accused parties in the case was recognised by the special court. The court formally took the accused into custody but released Bhosale and Mohite on bail because the charges against the accused were non-bailable. According to the court, they may be released in exchange for a personal bond in the amount of Rs 2,000, together with one or two sureties in the same amount.

Advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Rahul Agarwal filed Bhosale’s plea, claiming that the accused had been falsely charged in the case and would prove his innocence all through the proceedings. At that point, Special Public Prosecutor Kavita Patil, speaking on behalf of the ED, vehemently opposed the accused’s bail request and stated that the agency wanted to submit a formal response.

However, in light of recent Supreme Court directives, according to special judge MG Deshpande, it was not necessary. ED still submitted applications that were in opposition. ‘Admittedly, they (the accused) were not arrested during the investigation,’ the judge said.