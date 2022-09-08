MP man ends life after killing his sister-in-law

In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, a man from Madhya Pradesh killed his sister-in-law and dumped her body close to Kota Road. The Aadhar Card that was found in her purse helped the authorities identify the dead after discovering the body in the bushes.

After questioning the family members as part of their investigation, the police registered a complaint against her brother-in-law Prakash, also known as Ramprasad. As per her family members, the woman eloped with the accused six months ago. They then filed a missing person complaint at the police station.

She left for home after a few days and was told that she would stay with Prakash. According to the family members, she had only arrived 10 days prior to assist her sister with the delivery at her home in Bhilwara. On the day of her demise, the accused came to her place to meet her when he knew she had gone to nearby Tejaji’s fair.

The police started pursuing the accused based on the information. He committed suicide at his home in the MP’s Mandsaur district before the police could get to him. Additionally, he posted the enigmatic message ‘maar ke maroonga [I’ll die after killing]’ on his Facebook, a day before killing his sister-in-law.

The accused’s body was given to a family member while the police continued their investigation to determine the motive for the crime.